Jordynne Grace Reveals She Got A Text From Mick Foley After Ear Injury

In an interview with Fightful, Jordynne Grace revealed that after losing part of her ear due to injury, she got a call from Mick Foley. Grace’s earring was caught in Marti Belle’s fishnets on a recent episode of TNA Impact, which ripped it out. Foley, who infamously lost his ear during his career, offered his condolences. Here are highlights:

On Mick Foley texting her: “Don’t exaggerate. It wasn’t almost losing an ear. I’ll give you a headline. Mick Foley texted me out of nowhere. I didn’t have his number. He was like, ‘Oh, it’s Mick Foley. Welcome to the club. If you need any advice about ear injuries, I’m all yours.’ I was like, ‘How did Mick Foley get my phone number?’”

On trying to sell the stockings with the piece of her ear on ebay for charity: “eBay took it down. They said that I can’t sell human parts. I don’t think it’s fair; it was just a little piece of cartilage. It wasn’t like a whole human part. I’ll figure it out eventually. I’m afraid the ear will turn a color.”