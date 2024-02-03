Jordynne Grace Thinks TNA Could Bring Back Six-Sided Ring For Special Event

In an interview with Fightful, Jordynne Grace commented on the possibility of the six-sided ring returning in TNA Wrestling for some kind of special event. It was previously reported that the ring wouldn’t return due to the talent being against competing in it. It’s said to be rougher on their bodies than the normal ring. Here are highlights:

On the TNA rebrand: “I was so excited. I think a lot of us have wanted that for a long time. We swatched the name a couple of times over the years. Global Force, then moving to IMPACT. IMPACT was awesome in building it back up, but now we can finally embrace what TNA at its root was always meant to be, which is it was always supposed to be a family and somewhere that people could go and be the absolute best wrestlers that they could be. To embrace that again is amazing. We could never get away from the TNA chants. Even when we were IMPACT, it was always, ‘TNA! TNA! TNA!’”

On the six-sided ring: “Personally, I would not like to see the six-sided ring come back full-time, but I would absolutely love to do a special pay-per-view. I’d love to see it for Slammiversary or Bound For Glory. I think that would make those pay-per-view, which are already huge pay-per-views, even more special, if we were able to get the six-sided ring back for those. I would also love to see the Elevation X comeback. That would be so sick.”