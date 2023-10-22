Details Behind Impact Returning to TNA, Six-Sided Ring Not Returning

A new report has details behind Impact changing its name back to TNA. As reported last night, it was announced at the end of Bound For Glory that the company will officially return to the old name in January at Hard to Kill. PWInsider

– Impact Wrestling officials are reportedly very happy with the response to the news that they are returning to the TNA name. As reported last night, it was announced at the end of Bound For Glory that the company will officially return to the old name in January at Hard to Kill. PWInsider reports that officials in the company are “over the moon” in regard to the positive reception to the news.

Impact is already selling a “We’re Back” TNA logo shirt.