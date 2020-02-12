wrestling / News

Jordynne Grace Wins Impact Knockouts Championship (Video)

February 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jordynne Grace Impact Wrestling

The Impact Knockouts Championship changed hands on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. As seen on tonight’s episode, Jordynne Grace defeated Taya Valkyrie to claim the championship. You can see pics and video from the match below.

This is Grace’s first run with the Knockouts Championship. She ends Valkyrie’s reign as the longest-running champion in the title’s history at 377 days.

