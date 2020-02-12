wrestling / News
Jordynne Grace Wins Impact Knockouts Championship (Video)
The Impact Knockouts Championship changed hands on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. As seen on tonight’s episode, Jordynne Grace defeated Taya Valkyrie to claim the championship. You can see pics and video from the match below.
This is Grace’s first run with the Knockouts Championship. She ends Valkyrie’s reign as the longest-running champion in the title’s history at 377 days.
The challenger is ready. #IMPACTonAXSTV @JordynneGrace pic.twitter.com/CKHPmpBuX1
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 12, 2020
HUGE dive by @JordynneGrace. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/UNlRv7LPdP
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 12, 2020
VICIOUS powerbomb on the ringsteps by @TheTayaValkyrie.#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/n1iHCjchYO
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 12, 2020
Road to Valhalla ON THE STAGE. #IMPACTonAXSTV @TheTayaValkyrie pic.twitter.com/YtSNrdTPdl
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 12, 2020
Road to Valhalla ON THE STAGE. #IMPACTonAXSTV @TheTayaValkyrie pic.twitter.com/YtSNrdTPdl
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 12, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Drew McIntyre on Possibly Bringing Back ‘Broken Dreams’ Theme for WrestleMania, Reveals His Favorite Wrestler When He Was A Kid
- Bianca Belair Discusses Her Struggles With Bulimia and Depression, Being Hospitalized After Taking Pills, Overcoming It All
- Eric Bischoff On If Paul Heyman Actually Has Creative Control of RAW, Explains What Heyman’s Main Strength Is
- Jeff Jarrett Gives His Side Of Holding Up Vince McMahon For Money In 1999