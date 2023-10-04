Josh Alexander Says CM Punk Would Be Welcome In the Impact Locker Room

Josh Alexander believes that if CM Punk came to Impact, he’d be very welcome in the locker room. Punk is a free agent right now following his being fired by AEW last month following his All In altercation, and Josh Alexander was asked in an interview with WhatCulture whether Punk would be welcome in Impact.

“CM Punk? Yeah, absolutely,” Alexander said (per Fightful). “I don’t think you can question the guy’s star power, his ability to get eyes on a product or a company. I saw Bully Ray recently say the exact same thing.

He continued, “You can say whatever you want [about him], but I wasn’t in those locker rooms seeing what had happened or transpired or the drama of everything that unfortunately occurred since his return, but I know who I am as a professional and an individual in this company and I think I would work synergistically with a guy like CM Punk. Of course, we’re both Bret Hart fans, so that might help. But I would love the opportunity to get in the ring with him, have a program with him in IMPACT Wrestling or anywhere else.”