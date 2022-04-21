Josh Alexander Comments On Possibility Of Facing Steve Maclin In The Future

In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful), Josh Alexander spoke about the roster depth in Impact Wrestling and a possible match later on with Steve Maclin. Here are highlights:

On the Impact roster and facing Steve Maclin: “There’s a lot. I could take that title for sure. Yeah, but like when I said that this whole locker room has a chip on their shoulder, I mean it. If you would have asked me this question 3 months ago, Tasha Steelz would have been one of the first people I said, because I know how good she is. I know what she’s capable of and now, everybody’s seeing it as Knockouts Champion and stuff like that. But like, from all the way down, man, Steve Maclin is somebody that sticks out my mind, as somebody that is in the X-Division that is probably teetering on his way getting towards the heavyweight division that I could see on my radar in the future and stuff like that. Just the stuff that he’s been turning out since he showed up in IMPACT. He’s really shown everybody this identity that I don’t think anybody saw when he was in NXT and WWE before so yeah, there’s a long list.”

On other breakout stars in Impact: [Mike Bailey] signed his contract on my back. I was so happy for him, you know, and I knew the second that any eyes got on him and he got that visa, it was just gonna be like a rocket ship. I can see him being hot on the trail, if he wants to jump out of the X-Division and skip straight to the heavyweight division, I think the matches we can put on are gonna be unlike anything anybody’s seen in IMPACT Wrestling in a very long time,” he said. “You can’t count anybody out, man. Like I said that roster from Bailey, Maclin, Eric Young, Eddie Edwards. You’ve got Matt Taven and Mike Bennett jumping in there. All the way down, man. I can’t single anybody out specifically. Because it could be anybody.”