Impact News: Josh Alexander Addresses Status on Impact Wrestling, Scott D’Amore Returns to President Role

– Josh Alexander came out to address his status on this week’s Impact Wrestling following Slammiversary, but he found himself in a crowded ring. Thursday’s show saw Alexander come out and talk about having to give up his title when he went down to injury and praise Alex Shelley, but he wondered if Shelley was good enough to beat him. That brought Shelley out to the ring, saying that he wanted the match with Alexander before Lio Rush came out to tease exercising Option C and cashing in his X-Division Title for a World Title shot.

KUSHIDA then came down and said there’s no Option C until Rush faces him. Bully Ray then came out and as he was coming down to the ring, Brian Myers and Moose snuck up and attacked the babyfaces:

– Scott D’Amore is back in the President’s chair of Impact after this week’s show. D’Amore had put himself on hiatus as he was dealing with Bully Ray, but he said now that he had done that his leave of absence was over: