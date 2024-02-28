wrestling / News
Josh Barnett vs. Johnny Bloodsport Announced For Bloodsport X
Josh Barnett will face Johnny Bloodsport (aka Johnny TV) at Barnett’s Bloodsport X show. Barnett announced on Tuesday that he will face the AEW & ROH star at the April 4th show, which takes place as part of GCW’s The Collective events over WrestleMania weekend.
Barnett wrote on Twitter:
“There is something to be said for a man that can stay in the game so many years, ever able to adjust and change with the tides, and even evolve. From reality show, to pro wrestler, to boxer; John Morrison has done nearly all of it in his career and now he’s decided to see how far he can take it by stepping up to a challenge known as The Warmaster.
Johnny “Bloodsport” takes on “The Warmaster” Josh Barnett at Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport X.
See it streaming LIVE on @FiteTV”
Previously announced for the show was Nic Nemeth vs. Mike Bailey.
There is something to be said for a man that can stay in the game so many years, ever able to adjust and change with the tides, and even evolve. From reality show, to pro wrestler, to boxer; John Morrison has done nearly all of it in his career and now he's decided to see how… pic.twitter.com/lSEJzXAAxo
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) February 27, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Reflects On Kevin Dunn’s Influence In WWE, Working With Killer Khan
- Ted DiBiase Praises Ricky Steamboat, Wishes They’d Had a Feud
- Nick Kiniski Claims Terry Garvin Propositioned Him During His Time In WWF, Claims He Alerted Vince McMahon
- Kevin Nash Explains Why He’s Not Attending Sting’s Last Match, Clarifies WWE Comments