Josh Barnett vs. Johnny Bloodsport Announced For Bloodsport X

Josh Barnett will face Johnny Bloodsport (aka Johnny TV) at Barnett’s Bloodsport X show. Barnett announced on Tuesday that he will face the AEW & ROH star at the April 4th show, which takes place as part of GCW’s The Collective events over WrestleMania weekend.

Barnett wrote on Twitter:

“There is something to be said for a man that can stay in the game so many years, ever able to adjust and change with the tides, and even evolve. From reality show, to pro wrestler, to boxer; John Morrison has done nearly all of it in his career and now he’s decided to see how far he can take it by stepping up to a challenge known as The Warmaster. Johnny “Bloodsport” takes on “The Warmaster” Josh Barnett at Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport X. See it streaming LIVE on @FiteTV”

Previously announced for the show was Nic Nemeth vs. Mike Bailey.