Josh Mathews Praises Cage, Desmond Xavier, & More as Rising Stars

– During a recent Impact Wrestling media call, Josh Mathews was asked about the rising stars in Impact Wrestling that are really going to reach that next level in the second half of 2018. Here is what he said, via SportsKeeda…

I think you can look at athletes like Brian Cage, who arguably came in with some name value, and I think we’ve increased that. Desmond Xavier is someone who I would buy stock in; Su Yung has also done an incredible job and she’s already won the Knockout’s Championship. You have other knockouts like Tessa Blanchard who is just starting in Impact, Kiera Hogan is very young; Tessa and Kiera are both on their way up. I think having someone like Madison Rayne come back, and be involved in the stories and the experience she brings [is good], and then she takes that experience and she goes back to Ring of Honor or somewhere else and then comes back. I like that. I’ve also always liked Sami Callihan, and Eddie Edwards. I wrote a story three and a half years ago about how Eddie Edwards should win the World Championship, and then a few months later he won the World Championship. Those are the kind of people you can point to and say okay, these are our guys. I mean Moose for example, he’s another one who can just flat out go inside the ring. I think we have a great roster, and these guys have the opportunity to take the ball and run with it the best they can.