Josh Woods Announced for ROH Pure Title Tournament

– ROH Wrestling has announced that Josh Woods is the latest entrant for the upcoming tournament for the return of the ROH Pure Championship. The tournament kicks off at Pure Excellence on Friday, April 10 in Columbus and Saturday, April 11 in Pittsburgh. You can check out the full announcement below.

ROH PURE TITLE TOURNAMENT PARTICIPANT: JOSH WOODS

The tournament to crown the first Ring of Honor Pure Champion since 2006 begins at Pure Excellence on Friday, April 10 in Columbus and Saturday, April 11 in Pittsburgh. Sixteen entrants representing at least six countries will battle to put their names alongside Jay Lethal, Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Nigel McGuinness, Bryan Danielson, and other ROH forefathers who fought by the Pure Rules. The rules gave a distinct flavor to each Pure Rules match: closed-fist punches were illegal and each competitor was allowed three rope breaks to stop submission holds and pinfalls during the match; after that, pinfalls and submission holds on or under the ropes would be legal.

Submission experts have thrived in the Pure Title scene since its inception. Whether it is former Champions like John Walters who mastered the Sharpshooter or the “Samoan Submission Machine” Samoa Joe, whose Coquina Clutch led him to various championships, the blue print to winning the Pure Championship had previously been filled with wrestlers that can execute a bevy of submisisons.

That is what makes former National Champion and All-American wrestler Josh “The Goods” Woods one of the biggest threats to use the Pure Rules to his advantage and submit opponents all the way through the tournament and to the Championship!

On top of his devastating Ankle Lock submission, Woods’ arsenal will force opponents to get to the ropes to break up his submissions and allow him to take full advantage of the Pure Rules! Woods will have to be careful around using closed fists, but his ability to kick and strike otherwise set him up for big-time success in this tournament!

Can Woods win his first piece of ROH gold? Join us to find out!

Join us live in Columbus or Pittsburgh, or streaming for HonorClub, to see history in the making at Pure Excellence!