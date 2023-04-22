Joshua Bishop Sends Matt Cardona a Message Ahead Of AIW Absolute Title Match

Joshua Bishop is set to battle Matt Cardona for the AIW Absolute Championship on Sunday, and he recently previewed the match. Bishop spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl ahead of tomorrow’s AIW DAMN!, and you can see the highilghts below:

On his match with Cardona: “It’s kind of a dick move if you’re going to beat the shit out of somebody and then complain about it in the back. Or maybe, I don’t know, let’s say if I had a move in my arsenal called the Broski Boot or something. Maybe, every time I hit you with it, I kicked you in the head as hard as fucking possible and then called you Stiffy McGee on my podcast and said you hit me really hard and that I would never stiff anybody, but in reality, my boot in the corner, allegedly, maybe an instant heel to the back of your head. I kick you in the front of the head and you feel it in the back. That’s all alleged. I’m not talking about anyone in particular, that’s just if I had a move called the Broski Boot.”

On his message for Cardona: “Cardona, I’ll be honest, you pulled a fast one on me, you got one over on me in Cleveland, but in Akron, there is no chance. You’re going to have to bring a tank or something. I am ready to destroy this dude. I have been looking forward to getting my hands on this dude in a one-on-one rematch. We haven’t had a one-on-one match since October 2021. It’s been years in the making. You’ve been ducking and dodging me. Your bicep, how hurt was it? Were you trying to avoid Stiffy McGee? This Saturday, there will be no avoiding the Intense Icon.

“Stiffy McGee, I’ve been getting these hands ready. I’ve been smacking bricks trying to callous the hands up. I’ve been doing heavy deadlifts, my hands look rugged and rough. He puts that good cut in his shirt to show off his pecs. I can’t wait to get him in the corner. I’m gonna rip that shirt off completely, expose that chest, and I’m going to chop the fuck out of this dude. I can’t wait to light him up. I’m going to try and rip his heart out through his chest,” stated Bishop.