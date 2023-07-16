– During a recent edition of Cafe de Rene with Renee Dupree, former WWE talent Joy Giovanni recalled being part of the WWE Diva Search in 2004 and competing in Diva Dodgeball at WWE SummerSlam 2004. She said the following on what that night was like and the Diva Search contestants being told not to socialize with anyone backstage. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“We were told to not socialize with you guys when we came. We were told that we were not allowed to leave our cubby hole locker room. With anyone. I’m sure [not talking to men] was the undertone, but anyone, even the women. We came off as being stuck up, but we were told, ‘You are not allowed to be out of this room, period. Unless someone comes and gets you, don’t leave.’ That’s what happened. You know how it is. They stir the pot. I took a different approach. I grew up around guys, had guy friends, was around sports teams, I knew that if you didn’t want to get hit on by the guys then you be one of the guys. You be their friend, keep that line strong. I didn’t have problems with anyone because it wasn’t like that in my small group when we hung out.”