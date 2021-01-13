wrestling / News
JTG Paid Tribute To Shad Gaspard On His 40th Birthday
In a post on Twitter, JTG paid tribute to his friend and former tag team partner Shad Gaspard on what would have been his 40th birthday. Shad died last year after getting swept away in an ocean current while saving his son’s life.
JTG wrote: “Today you would of been 40 years old. I wish you was still here because I would of roasted you on how old you were and photo shopped your picture on a box of JUST FOR MEN M-60 Jet Black. I miss you and Happy Birthday. Love you bro (Pause) #HAPPYBIRTHDAYSHAD #CRYMETYME4LIFE.
