JTG Recalls Advice John Cena Gave Cryme Tyme During Brief Main Event Run

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, JTG remembered getting advice from John Cena when Cryme Tyme worked with him briefly in the main event during 2008. Here are highlights:

On why the Cryme Tyme/John Cena alliance was broken up: “I have no idea. I learned a lot working with John Cena, because we had to definitely step up to the plate and hit some home runs. Because working with Cena meant we were in the main event scene. For the first and only time in my WWE career, I was a main eventer. It was amazing. I learned so much. Cena would pull me to the side, very professionally, and tell me what I should be doing or avoiding while being in that spot. I still carry those lessons today. And now I am in the main event spot [laughs].”

On the gesture Cena made when Shad Gaspard passed away last year: “Oh, Cena made a very, very good gesture. He made a very good donation to Shad’s wife. I haven’t had any recent contact with him, but whenever we do see each other, we always pick up where we left off. That’s how the wrestling business is, with a lot of my colleagues.”

On if he’s pursuing acting: “Yes, there are some opportunities coming my way. I filmed something last week. But that’s not my passion right now. I don’t mind doing it, but that’s not my focus. To be in one of the Sharknado films was really cool, though.”