Juice Robinson Wins IWGP US Championship at G1 Special

– Juice Robinson captured the IWGP United States Championship at Saturday night’s NJPW G1 Special in San Francisco. You can see highlights below of Robinson’s match with Jay White, which saw Robinson begin his first run with the title.

The win ends White’s run at 160 days, having won the title at New Beginning in Sapporo in January.

SIDE RUSSIAN LEG SWEEP FRM THE APRON TO THE FLOOR!!! #G1USA #NJPW pic.twitter.com/Y05knuJT1g — Italo Santana 🇧🇷 (@BulletClubItal) July 8, 2018

HE DID IT!!!!!!! JUICE ROBINSON IS THE NEW IWGP UNITED STATES HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION!!!!!! #G1USA #NJPW pic.twitter.com/VZG1bwpahy — Italo Santana 🇧🇷 (@BulletClubItal) July 8, 2018