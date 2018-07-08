wrestling / News
Juice Robinson Wins IWGP US Championship at G1 Special
– Juice Robinson captured the IWGP United States Championship at Saturday night’s NJPW G1 Special in San Francisco. You can see highlights below of Robinson’s match with Jay White, which saw Robinson begin his first run with the title.
The win ends White’s run at 160 days, having won the title at New Beginning in Sapporo in January.
Juice Robinson with a Cannonball off the apron!! #G1USA #NJPW pic.twitter.com/p2BYbD4uPt
— Italo Santana 🇧🇷 (@BulletClubItal) July 8, 2018
#G1USA #NJPW pic.twitter.com/QtQZqsXIbh
— Italo Santana 🇧🇷 (@BulletClubItal) July 8, 2018
Flatliner followed by a Deadlift German Suplex with a bridge by @JayWhiteNZ #G1USA #NJPW pic.twitter.com/DzYYaSnRnh
— Italo Santana 🇧🇷 (@BulletClubItal) July 8, 2018
MY GOODNE#G1USA #NJPW @JayWhiteNZ pic.twitter.com/b1Wwiva4Xu
— Italo Santana 🇧🇷 (@BulletClubItal) July 8, 2018
SIDE RUSSIAN LEG SWEEP FRM THE APRON TO THE FLOOR!!! #G1USA #NJPW pic.twitter.com/Y05knuJT1g
— Italo Santana 🇧🇷 (@BulletClubItal) July 8, 2018
Superplex!!! #G1USA #NJPW pic.twitter.com/TvWwxqqHsm
— Italo Santana 🇧🇷 (@BulletClubItal) July 8, 2018
PULP FRICTION!!!!!!!! #G1USA #NJPW pic.twitter.com/22BRkPf16D
— Italo Santana 🇧🇷 (@BulletClubItal) July 8, 2018
HE DID IT!!!!!!! JUICE ROBINSON IS THE NEW IWGP UNITED STATES HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION!!!!!! #G1USA #NJPW pic.twitter.com/VZG1bwpahy
— Italo Santana 🇧🇷 (@BulletClubItal) July 8, 2018
For the first time in his career, Juice Robinson is the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion. #G1USA #NJPW pic.twitter.com/EGlBY4SDKF
— Italo Santana 🇧🇷 (@BulletClubItal) July 8, 2018