– During a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, AEW star and former TBS Champion Julia Hart discussed returning to the ring last year and also facing Jamie Hayter, being concerned if she could keep up with the former champion. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Julia Hart on wrestling Jamie Hayter: “I was so happy with Jamie because she’s been on my list of people I would love to wrestle. But I was just like, oh gosh, I hope i can keep up. The thing I was like, it’s been a long time since i’ve had, I think at that point it was like six or seven months since I had, since the Dynasty match. So I was like, oh gosh, I hope I can go. But, you know, she took care of me. We had so much fun and I love that match, so.”

On the vignettes promoting her in-ring return: “I remember when it first came on, my stomach dropped. I was like, ‘I can’t watch it’, even though i’ve already watched it like a hundred times. I was like, I can’t watch it. I can’t watch it. I can’t watch myself. But everyone’s feedback was just so great. So I was just like, ‘oh, okay, like now I’m feeling good about it, but it’s just always that first thought of, like, oh no, like, what if everybody hates this and then you know some people do, and that’s totally okay, but it’s just like, oh gosh, like, I don’t even want to know what people think about it, because I feel confident about it. I feel good about it.”

Julia Hart recently competed in the first round of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, losing to current reigning TBS Champion Mercedes Mone in the quarterfinals.