Julius Smokes On Mercedes Martinez, Not Being Booked For ROH Past vs. Present, Passing Of Former ROH Champion Xavier

In a recent interview with Andrew Thompson of POST Wrestling, former Ring of Honor talent Julius Smokes discussed a variety of topics, including Mercedes Martinez, why he wasn’t contacted for the ROH Past vs. Present show, the passing of former ROH Champion Xavier, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Julius on why he wasn’t contacted for the ROH Past vs. Present show: “See, you talk about the elephant in the room that everybody else is scared to talk about. ‘What happened to Julius Smokes? Why didn’t I book with Julius Smokes?’ See, I like that. Keep it one grand. But people from the outside looking in are telling me something totally different, it’s crazy. Let’s talk about it. Why do you think I wasn’t booked on that show? What was the situation behind that? The hook and crook? Now [to] be honest with you, Homicide told me that, ‘Yo J, they didn’t have your information to get in contact with you.’ I was like, ‘Huh? We’re all on Facebook together.’ That’s what he told me. It’s all love for Homicide after he told me the truth behind that, because he wanted to know too what the situation was. ‘They said they couldn’t get in contact with you.’ I said, ‘Wow, okay.’

“Since the company was bought from Cary [Silkin], that transition that took place, that’s when the funny movement started taking place to be honest with you. So, it is what it is. Nothing last forever. I was there 2002 all the way to 2011. So some people was using that as a catalyst and catapult themselves on to go to the WWE and AEW and TNA and all that different stuff like that. They were using it as highlight reel. I used to look at Ring of Honor like, ‘Yo, we’re gonna be on TV one day. This is my home. F*ck it, I ain’t going nowhere’ and look what happened. You can’t blame it on Jim Cornette. I never did anything destructive behind the scenes… I was professional all the way around, you know what I mean? That’s the way I carry myself and that’s the way I left, with respect, you know? And it was a great time. As I said, I enjoyed the experience. I just wanna be brought back on some reunion shows, because the fans want it. I’m an energy guy. Nobody does what I do, I’m original.”

On the passing of former ROH World Champion Xavier: “God bless his heart. Elegance, demanded respect by looking at the work that he put in, and respected the game. Your body is your temple, look at the guy. He was built. I thought he looked better than The Rock. Oops, wow. I just said that. He just had that look bro, you know what I mean? And I felt that if he wanted to go to the WWE and go through the system, he would’ve been there but I think he didn’t like how the system was or how it has to be. It is what it is. I don’t know what the situation was but he was very talented, loved his son to death. His son was just like him, and a tremendous loss man. God bless his heart, his family. Wow, my brother right there man.”

On Mercedes Martinez, who he worked with in Ring of Honor: “Martinez? Aw man. She shines like a diamond, literally. WWE, God bless her. She’s definitely earned her spot in a lot of different ways. She’s a veteran and salute to her. She stayed with it, she got something out of it. She could’ve walked away from the industry years ago but she didn’t, she stuck with it and still was having classic matches, all over the world and they gave her an opportunity, she’s taking advantage of it and I’m definitely proud of her, seriously. She’s a real OG. I rode to a show with her a couple of times, just her and I in a car just kicking it. She’s about her game, literally, in every which way and I respect that and nothing but salute, seriously. She’s a personified athlete. She’s passionate about what she does. Once you stay passionate and you’re really an athlete, you’re going to get something out of this, you know what I mean? And she’s blessed. Save your money. That’s what it’s about right now. Just save your money and enjoy life. She’s living it.”