Jun Akiyama Praises Eddie Kingston, Says He Loved Kingston’s Match With Konosuke Takeshita

Jun Akiyama doesn’t watch a lot of US-based wrestling, but he said he is a fan of AEW star Eddie Kingston. The DDT Pro wrestler recently spoke with Fanbyte and weighed in on Kingston’s match with Konosuke Takeshita in AEW, and you can see the highlights below:

On Kingston: “I can feel the respect towards the King’s Road style through [Eddie Kingston’s] wrestling. His match with Takeshita was amazing.”

On not watching much American wrestling: “I rarely watch matches across the pond, but recently I’ve began watching Takeshita doing his best over at AEW.”