– In a post on his Twitter account, AEW star Jungle Boy Jack Perry commented on a recent trip to Manchester, England for Monopoly Events’ For The Love of Wrestling Show. Jungle Boy attended the show along with other AEW talents Anna Jay, Ruby Soho, Britt Baker, and more. Jungle Boy has received criticism for comments and his behavior during the Q&A session at the event, with fans who attended the event reportedly sending in their complaints to Jim Cornette’s podcast (h/t Fightful). Seemingly addressing the controversy yesterday, Jack Perry tweeted the following:

“-Had a blast in Manchester and I always love meeting the fans.

-If you don’t like something that’s ok!

-Take a walk. Get laid. Hit a Canadian destroyer.

-Thanks for the support. ❤️”

You can view Jungle Boy’s tweet and a video of Monopoly Events’ Q&A session in question below. At AEW Double or Nothing 2023, Perry will challenge for the AEW World Championship in a Four Pillars Fatal 4-Way match against champ MJF, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin.