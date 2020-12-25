Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus On Their Entrance Getting Them Over, ROH Passing On Luchasaurus

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus looked back on their signing with AEW and how their entrance helped their tag team get over on AEW Unrestricted. Jurassic Express appeared on the podcast and talked about how Luchasaurus’ signing with AEW happened after ROH passed on him, who Jungle Boy was originally going to team with and more. You can check out the highlights and full audio below:

Luchasaurus on their entrance getting them over as a team: “We wanted to work together, because we had actually known each other a long time. And I wanted him to come to Bar Wrestling, I wanted to actually wrestle him. I thought it’d be cool. But yeah, it was someone else’s idea and I thought theoretically it would be kind of cool. But I was like, ‘Whatever.’ And then we saw on Twitter, we were doing this tag tournament or trios tournament or something, and someone tweeted, ‘Can we have Jungle Boy come out to the ring on Luchasaurus’ shoulders?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I guess that sounds easy enough.’

“And we did it, and for some reason everybody just lost their s**t. Like, that was the loudest pop of the entire show. And then the funny thing is, the next time we had to go through the door, so I was like, ‘How are we gonna do this?’ So he decided to fall back, because we were panicking, we gotta get out there. And then it became the thing we do, and everyone thought that’s hysterical.”

Jungle Boy on when he got called for AEW: “I think I had already had the call before [Luchasaurus]. And originally — I remember the first time I actually met the Bucks. I met Cody before, but the Bucks and Cody came to Bar Wrestling, because they were kind of going around doing like a little indie tour. And I took this picture with them that was like my announcement picture … But originally, they were telling me that day me and Marko were supposed to be a team. That was the original plan before [Luchasaurus] was in the mix.”

Luchasaurus on signing after ROH passed on him: “Yeah, because I talked to Trent, who — I was texting him saying, ‘Hey you know, Ring of Honor decided not to pick me up.’ They were going to use me when [they] come out to the west coast and stuff, but they didn’t have any ideas for me creatively. And Trent’s like, ‘Hey, I’m in the car with the Bucks right now. You want me to tell him that you’re not with them? Because they thought you were signed with ROH.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, tell them.’ They’re like, ‘Oh, let’s bring him in for Double or Nothing. Does he want to be in the thing?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah.’

“And then they came to Bar Wrestling and wanted me and Jungle Boy to do a promo for the thing. And I was like, ‘Hey, can we do it together?’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah, do whatever you want.’ So we just started doing our little shtick together, and it started getting real over on BTE. And we kept coming up with more ideas. So by the time we actually even came out together, people knew us from — we’d never even really kind of had a tag [match in AEW]. They knew us from BTE. They didn’t know what we could do, but yeah it was amazing.”

