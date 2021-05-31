Jungle Boy Thinks His New Theme Song Took Him To Another Level

During a post-show media scrum following AEW Double or Nothing (via Fightful), Jungle Boy spoke about getting Baltimora’s ‘Tarzan Boy’ as a theme song and how he feels it helped take him to another level in AEW. Here are highlights:

On how he feels before a match: “I feel very terrible before I wrestle. Every single time. Sometimes I’ll be walking to the curtain and I’ll pull a trash can and throw right up in it and then walk out. I get super, super nervous. Then, now, as I was saying, the second that music comes on I can hear the whole thing and immediately it goes away. I feel I’m ready to go, I’m ready to do it. Which, it always went away at a certain point, but to hear that big of a reaction so immediately, and to see those people having such a good time, it’s great. I think it’s going to help me a lot.”

On the use of ‘Tarzan Boy’: “The song originally was Joey Janela’s idea and I had never heard it before. He said, ‘you have to come out to this.’ I didn’t know what it was and I thought it was a little bit goofy, but I saw immediately how much people enjoyed it and that just made me fall in love with it. Then I felt my time with it had come to an end when I came here, and it was actually something Tony [Khan] had mentioned a long time ago. He was really excited about it. He’s like, ‘I’m going to get it for you.’ I was like, ‘alright, if you can do that, that’s awesome, but I’m not expecting it.’ Then I’m not exactly sure how that all works, but he did it, somehow, right at the beginning of the new year. I felt like that kind of changed the game for me and shot me to a whole new level. He really is the best, in so many ways. So generous and passionate and excited about so many things. So I’m really appreciative he would do that for me.”