Jungle Boy vs. Cezar Bononi, More Set for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation

– AEW has announced the first four matchups for Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. In the main event, Cezar Bononi faces Jungle Boy.

The episode will debut on Monday, June 21 at 7:00 pm ET on AEW’s Youtube channel. Here’s the current lineup:

* Cezar Bononi vs. Jungle Boy (Main Event)

* Delmi Exo vs. Nyla Rose

* FTR vs. Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs

* Matt Hardy vs. Jora Johl