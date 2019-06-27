wrestling / News

Jushin Liger’s Final Opponents For CMLL Officially Announced

June 27, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CMLL has announced that Jushin Liger’s final opponents for the promotion will be Negro Casas, Ultimo Guerrero and Caristico in a fatal four-way match. Only two men are allowed in the ring at once and competitors must tag in and out to enter and exit.

