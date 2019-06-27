wrestling / News
Jushin Liger’s Final Opponents For CMLL Officially Announced
CMLL has announced that Jushin Liger’s final opponents for the promotion will be Negro Casas, Ultimo Guerrero and Caristico in a fatal four-way match. Only two men are allowed in the ring at once and competitors must tag in and out to enter and exit.
🇯🇵 LA ÚLTIMA LUCHA DE LIGER EN LA ARENA MÉXICO SERÁ DISPUTANDO UN NOVEDOSO RELEVO 🇯🇵
El 19 de Julio en la lucha de despedida de Liger de México en La México, el Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre presenta una novedosa modalidad, el RELEVO CMLL, en el que tendremos un enfrentamiento pic.twitter.com/2Ve2hTAf70
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 26, 2019
de cuatro esquinas donde el icono japonés participará junto a tres gladiadores seleccionados para este momento especial: Negro Casas, Carístico y Último Guerrero.
Las reglas del combate radican en que cada uno de los participantes estará en una esquina y siempre habrá un mano
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 26, 2019
a mano sobre el ring, por lo que el ingreso al mismo será recibiendo el relevo de cualquiera de los participantes y el vencedor absoluto será el primero que venza a un rival.#LigerCMLL
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 26, 2019
