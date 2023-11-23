wrestling / News
Justin Credible Announced For GCW C’Mon Dude
November 22, 2023 | Posted by
Justin Credible is making his return to GCW at the company’s C’Mon Dude show next month. GCW announced that Credible is signed to appear at the December 2nd show in Hartford, Connecticut which airs on FITE TV.
The match will be Credible’s first since he competed at the 7MW, CCW, PCWA, and VPW United joint The Battle At The Bridge show on September 9th.
*HARTFORD UPDATE*
Just Signed:
JUSTIN CREDIBLE returns to GCW on 12/2 in HARTFORD!
Plus:
Blake Christian vs Alec Price
Unagi Sayaka vs Lufisto
Effy vs Santana Jackson
Nick Gage
Rina
Jordan
Gringo
Mance
+more
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+!
Sat 12/2 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/SsuppaLZeo
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 22, 2023
