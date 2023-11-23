Justin Credible Announced For GCW C’Mon Dude

Justin Credible is making his return to GCW at the company’s C’Mon Dude show next month. GCW announced that Credible is signed to appear at the December 2nd show in Hartford, Connecticut which airs on FITE TV.

The match will be Credible’s first since he competed at the 7MW, CCW, PCWA, and VPW United joint The Battle At The Bridge show on September 9th.