wrestling / News

Justin Credible Announced For GCW C’Mon Dude

November 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW C'Mon Dude Justin Credible Image Credit: GCW

Justin Credible is making his return to GCW at the company’s C’Mon Dude show next month. GCW announced that Credible is signed to appear at the December 2nd show in Hartford, Connecticut which airs on FITE TV.

The match will be Credible’s first since he competed at the 7MW, CCW, PCWA, and VPW United joint The Battle At The Bridge show on September 9th.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW, Justin Credible, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading