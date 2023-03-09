Justin Credible & Family Displaced By Fire In Apartment Building

Justin Credible and his family have been displaced from their home after a fire that took place in their apartment complex. NBC Connecticut reports that an apartment in Waterbury, Connecticut had a fire that started on the second floor and spread to the higher floors. Four families were displaced, and PWInsider reports that Credible and his families were among them.

No one was injured in the fire, and the residents self-evacuated. PWINsider notes that they have yet to be able to return to the apartment and they are currently being aided by the Red Cross.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Credible and his family, as well as the other families displaced in the fire.