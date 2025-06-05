– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE Superstar Kacy Catanzaro (aka Katana Chance) recalled her Royal Rumble debut at the 2019 event, competing in the women’s Rumble match. She also discussed her famous Rumble save, walking on her hands to get back into the ring after being knocked to the outside. Below are some highlights from Insight:

Kacy Catanzaro on her Royal Rumble debut: “That was really, really cool. I had only been at the Performance Center for a year at that time, and there was about five or six of us from NXT that got to go and do the Royal Rumble. So that was my first really huge thing. I really wasn’t even doing NXT TV at the time. Honestly, I didn’t have much experience. So the Royal Rumble was, I remember when my number got called and I walked out, I think I actually did a full spin. When I walked out, I looked around, and then I was like, Okay, you need to go. I almost forgot where I was. I was in such awe of the arena and how many people were there, and the excitement and the energy. I was like, oh my God, this is what people feel like. This is why people love this. I hadn’t had any really cool experiences yet, I was just grinding at the PC. So I was like, Oh my gosh, I get it, this is incredible, this feeling. I get what this feeling is now. So I feel like that was my first understanding of how huge it could be. It was really fun to be in it, to be in there with all the women and people I looked up to, legends and stuff like that.”

On being grateful for the moment: “I am so grateful for that moment. Because another thing that people will bring up is that was literally seven years ago, something like that. I don’t know if that’s a good or bad thing that I haven’t done anything that cool since, or was it just that cool, but people still will be like, Oh, yeah, your Rumble save was so cool. So I’m really grateful to at least have some really cool staple moments that people can kind of remember.”

On walking on her hands: “So right now, yes I can walk on my hands. But will it take me one or two tries to get it perfect? Probably. I can do it, but you never know if you are going to lean too much. So I remember when it happened, I had to have a backup plan. If this doesn’t go perfect, my feet can’t touch. So how do I save this if that happens? So when I do it, I do a back roll to get up to kick up into a handstand. I had always said, okay, if I’m walking and I fall, I just have to fall into a roll where I land on my back and my feet still don’t touch so that I can shimmy around to something else and do it. Because that’s the other thing too about being in front of a big crowd. I could have done 1 million good handstands in my whole life, and it does not make me not nervous to go out in front of thousands and thousands of people and do a handstand and not screw it up. It’s one of my favourite moments.”

Kacy Catanzaro was released by WWE last month. You can view a clip of her famous Rumble save moment below: