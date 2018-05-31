Kacy Catanzaro Says Alexa Bliss Inspires Her, Which NXT Star Could Be on American Ninja Warrior

– Kacy Catanzaro spoke with TV Insider and discussed Alexa Bliss being an inspiration for her, American Ninja Warrior and more. Highlights are below:

On Alexa Bliss: “[Alexa] helped changed my perspective. She has been growing and rising so much the last couple of years that I’ve really been thinking about WWE and seeing if it would be possible. I’ve definitely been looking to her to fuel that drive. The ‘Five Feet of Fury’ and being tiny but bringing that fire. She gave me that extra push to show that I could do this.”

On working NXT live events: “I had all those butterflies in my stomach. I immediately think I’m sure what anyone thinks, ‘Man, am I ready? Am I going to be okay out there?’ Then you tell yourself, ‘They wouldn’t put me out there if I wasn’t ready.’ Those nerves, but excited nerves, were there. I was surprised, but I have been working so hard since I got here. We have the best training facility and everything I need to be great. So, if I put that work in, I know it’s possible. … The live events are so fun. I love interacting with the crowd and getting that time out there. The TV tapings are bigger. There is more lighting, cameras and everything that goes into it that it does add to everything when you are out there. I remember coming out for my entrance and looking around thinking to myself, ‘This is what I want. I want to be out here. I want to entertain these people.'”

On which NXT Star could transition to American Ninja Warrior: “I would say Bianca Belair, because she is one of the most athletic people I’ve seen in real life. Bianca just has great body control and is the strongest, fastest, toughest. Within all of that, she would do really well on the obstacle course.”