KAIRI’s Final STARDOM Match Announced

KAIRI is set to take a hiatus from STARDOM after September, and her final match before she exits is now set. The former IWGP Women’s Champion announced in August that she was going to “put my activities on indefinite hiatus as of the end of September 2023,” and it was reported that she will be rejoining WWE starting in November. She announced at STARDOM Dream Tag Festival that her final match will see her team up with Nanae Takahashi And Mayu Iwataniagainst Hazuki, Koguma & Saya Iida at the promotion’s October 9th event.

KAIRI has been with STARDOM in this current run since last year, when she returned following the expiration of her WWE contract.