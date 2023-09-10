wrestling / News
KAIRI’s Final STARDOM Match Announced
KAIRI is set to take a hiatus from STARDOM after September, and her final match before she exits is now set. The former IWGP Women’s Champion announced in August that she was going to “put my activities on indefinite hiatus as of the end of September 2023,” and it was reported that she will be rejoining WWE starting in November. She announced at STARDOM Dream Tag Festival that her final match will see her team up with Nanae Takahashi And Mayu Iwataniagainst Hazuki, Koguma & Saya Iida at the promotion’s October 9th event.
KAIRI has been with STARDOM in this current run since last year, when she returned following the expiration of her WWE contract.
【📺ドリームタッグフェス PPV生配信中‼】
高橋奈七永が現れ、KAIRIのスターダム最後の試合で七海里復活！
そして岩谷麻優も加えて3人で、同級生ズと10.9名古屋でラストマッチ！
🔻PPV購入はこちらhttps://t.co/3A7mOZTrit
🔻PPV for fans from overseashttps://t.co/kUXwHlcknL#STARDOM pic.twitter.com/IVnZyrI6Ei
— スターダム✪STARDOM (@wwr_stardom) September 10, 2023