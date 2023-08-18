Update on Why Kairi Reportedly Wants To Return To WWE

As previously reported, KAIRI recently announced that she will be going on a hiatus at the end of next month. This comes after rumors that she signed a new deal with WWE and will begin around November. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on why KAIRI decided to return to her former role of Kairi Sane leave STARDOM.

KAIRI is said to be very close with STARDOM booker Rossy Ogawa. However, she wanted to work more dates and since Bushiroad wanted her to be exclusive to them, that meant they’d have to pay more money. It was implied in the WON that they were unwilling to do that, so she wasn’t able to work more shows.

KAIRI has reportedly had thoughts about returning to WWE after seeing the success of IYO SKY. In conversations with those close to her, it was noted that if she doesn’t make the move now, she might regret not doing it later in life. She reportedly felt things might be better for her in this run with Triple H in charge of creative.