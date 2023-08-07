KAIRI Has Made A Decision on Her Career, Is Going On Hiatus At the End of September

As previously reported, it is believed that KAIRI will be returning to WWE as Kairi Sane soon, as she reached a new deal. According to that report, she could be back around November. The STARDOM wrestler held a press conference this morning to address her future and revealed she will go on hiatus at the end of September.

She said: “I have made a decision. I can’t say it clearly, but in preparation for a new voyage, a voyage of determination, I would like to put my activities on indefinite hiatus as of the end of September 2023. Rest assured that this is a positive decision. Lastly, I would like to thank President Rossy Ogawa for not giving up on me, who was said to have no talent, everyone at Stardom who supported me, wrestlers from other organisations, the media and the fans who have always supported me. Thank you very much.”

