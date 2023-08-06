wrestling / News
KAIRI Reportedly Set For WWE Return
KAIRI is reportedly making her return to WWE. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that KAIRI is expected to make her return soon, noting that she is set to return in “maybe November.”
Meltzer noted that KAIRI has a couple more dates scheduled in Japan but will be coming back after that. She appeared at this morning’s AJPW show and announced she will be teaming up with Saori Anou against Unagi Sayaka and a mystery partner on the company’s September 8th show. PWInsider had also reported on Saturday night that KAIRI would be returning to WWE.
KAIRI worked in WWE as Kairi Sane but returned to Japan in July of 2020. She worked in Japan as an ambassador for WWE and exited in December of 2021 after her contract expired. She made her return to STARDOM afterward and became the inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion at Historic X-Over in November of last year.
KAIRI posted to Twitter on Saturday evening, writing in a video:
“Hey guys, it’s KAIRI. I want to tell you something. I will have a press conference tomorrow and will be streaming on YouTube right after. Thank you so much.”
✉️#KAIRI pic.twitter.com/T27kPfxioS
— KAIRI /カイリ🏴☠️ (@KAIRI_official) August 6, 2023
ウナギ・サヤカが用意した最強のパートナーは……
KAIRI……！！！！！#ajpw pic.twitter.com/5IKpyOg3tR
— 全日本プロレス/alljapan (@alljapan_pw) August 6, 2023
