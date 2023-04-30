Kaitlyn Would Love To Work With Becky Lynch, Mercedes Mone, Summer Rae

The former Kaitlyn has a list of talent she’d like to work with that includes Becky Lynch and Mercedes Mone. Celeste Bonin appeared on Rene Dupree’s Cafe de Rene and talked about how while she has stepped away from the ring, she does have a group of people she would have loved to work with.

“I would love to work with Becky [Lynch],” Bonin said (per Fightful). “I would love to work with Sasha [Mercedes Mone]. I’d love to work with Summer [Rae].”

She went on to say, “I’ve actually gotten to connect a little bit with Becky, like backstage and a few things and then just in general, and she’s like a really she has a very dope perspective on wrestling and just like life in general. So I think I would have really loved to work with her for sure.”

Bonin last competed in WWE as part of the Mae Young Classic in August of 2018. Her last match outside of WWE was the a toy drive event for Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum in December of 2019.