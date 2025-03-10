Kamille Defends Damaris Lewis After Actress’ Comments During AEW Revolution

Queen of the Ring co-star Damaris Lewis drew some heat from wrestling fans for comments she made during an appearance at AEW Revolution last night and Kamille took to social media to defend her. As noted, Lewis — who plays Babs Wingo in the Mildred Burke biopic — was interviewed at ringside and said, “One thing I learned about pro wrestlers, you all know you’re going to win before anybody else does. So thank you for teaching me that.”

Kamille, who plays June Byers in the film, posted to Instagram to defend Lewis. She pointed to Lewis’ past interviews promoting the film where she made similar comments but was expressing it in terms of wrestling talents’ determination, and said she felt Lewis’ comment at AEW Revolution was clearly expressing the same notion but with only a few seconds she couldn’t explain fully what she meant.

“I’m seeing lots of things about, ‘Oh my Gosh, how could this actress say wrestling is fake,'” Kamille began (per Fightful). “I looked and it was my girlfriend Damaris. I was thinking, ‘Why would she say something like that?’ I did press with her, I was on the film with her, she has so much respect for wrestling. I looked into it and I watched the video. Guys. That’s not what she meant. I did press with her and a lot of questions that were asked was like, ‘What’s your biggest takeaway from this film?’ Something she really reinforced was that she learned from Mildred’s story and a lot of the wrestlers that she talked to is that they already know they are going to win. She’s not talking about who is going to win. If you notice she doesn’t say, ‘You already know who is going to win.’ She said, ‘You already know you’re going to win.’ What she meant by that is that we are determined. We know that we are winners. We know that we’re going to make it no matter what. We have in our mind, pre-determined, that we are going to win and we’re going to get where we want to go, do what we want to do, what dream we set. That’s what she meant.”

She continued, “If you watch other interviews she did, she makes it much more clear. It’s unfortunate it came out the way it did and the situation it came out in, but she only had a few seconds to get across something that was really meaningful for her. She’s a deep thinker. Someone that is such a deep thinker, do you really think their biggest takeaway is, ‘You wrestlers taught me this is predetermined, thanks for that.’ What we’re showing right now is that the wrestling community is really mean and nasty and loves to attack. Let’s give people the benefit of the doubt. Let’s go ask her. Let’s get the words from her mouth when she has more than five seconds to say what she’s trying to say. [It’s] unfortunate the way it came out. It’s not what she meant. Attack me if you want, I don’t care, but don’t attack my friend. She’s no fool. She’s a deep thinker and she respects the business a great amount. I am defending Demeris because it’s BS the things I’m seeing and the people attacking her. She was trying to put over wrestlers as determined and hard workers, and that’s it.”

Queen of the Ring is currently in theaters.