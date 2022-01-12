Kamille vs. Taryn Terrell NWA Women’s Title Match Announced for PowerrrTrip

– NWA has confirmed multiple matchups for the upcoming PowerrrTrip event scheduled for February 12 at the Valor Hall in Oak Grove, Kentucky. The new matchups include Kamille defending the NWA Women’s title against Taryn Terrell. The matchup was first announced during last night’s NWA Powerrr post-show.

Two other matchups have been confirmed for the card, including Chelsea Green vs. Kylie Rae. You can check out the new matchups and updated lineup below:

* NWA Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Taryn Terrell

* Kylie Rae vs. Chelsea Green

* Jordan Clearwater, Marshe Rockett, BLK Jeez, & Tyrus w/ Austin Idol vs. Rush Freeman, Cyon, Mims, & Alex Taylor

Have you gotten your tickets to #NWAPowerrrTrip yet? This event will be 🔥@ImChelseaGreen v @IamKylieRae & a HUGE 8 Man Tag that was JUST ANNOUNCED w/ @PlanetTyrus & @AUSTINIDOLLIVE's gang vs @NWA_MysteryMan's hand selected team. Don't miss out! 👉https://t.co/Urjf3j6HMW pic.twitter.com/UEgZhI0Xa3 — NWA (@nwa) January 10, 2022