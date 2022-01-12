wrestling / News

Kamille vs. Taryn Terrell NWA Women’s Title Match Announced for PowerrrTrip

January 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA PowerrrTrip - Kamille vs. Tenille Dashwood

– NWA has confirmed multiple matchups for the upcoming PowerrrTrip event scheduled for February 12 at the Valor Hall in Oak Grove, Kentucky. The new matchups include Kamille defending the NWA Women’s title against Taryn Terrell. The matchup was first announced during last night’s NWA Powerrr post-show.

Two other matchups have been confirmed for the card, including Chelsea Green vs. Kylie Rae. You can check out the new matchups and updated lineup below:

* NWA Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Taryn Terrell
* Kylie Rae vs. Chelsea Green
* Jordan Clearwater, Marshe Rockett, BLK Jeez, & Tyrus w/ Austin Idol vs. Rush Freeman, Cyon, Mims, & Alex Taylor

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NWA, NWA PowerrrTrip, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading