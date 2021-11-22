Kane Congratulates Randy Orton on Breaking WWE PPV Record

Randy Orton moves ahead Kane to break the record for most WWE PPV appearances tonight at Survivor Series, and Kane took to Twitter to congratulate him. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to Twitter to praise Orton ahead of tonight’s show, writing:

“Congratulations to @RandyOrton who will break my record for most career PPV matches at #SurvivorSeries Without a doubt, the Viper is already one of the best ever and still at the top of his game.”

Orton will hit 177 PPV appearances tonight, moving ahead of Kane whom he was tied with at 176. Our live, ongoing coverage of Survivor Series is here.