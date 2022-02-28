Kane Draws Criticism For Tweet About Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine

Kane has drawn the attention from many people online after he shared a couple of tweets reacting to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The WWE Hall of Famer and mayor of Knox County posted to Twitter on Sunday to comment on the developing situation, garnering backlash among people online for arguing that “in the real world, might makes right” and accusing the political left of being “all about” weakness.

He wrote:

“If you on the Left and are shocked by Putin’s aggression, wake up, Sunshine. Historically in the real world, might makes right. Weakness (which is really what the Left is all about) is not a virtue. It’s a fatal character flaw. (And, no, the US should still not get involved).” “I highly doubt Putin cares a whit about toxic masculinity, the Cancel Culture Mutawa, or any of the other things the radical Left stands for.”

You can see his posts, which have drawn considerable attention, below. Russia officially launched an invasion Ukraine on February 24th after months of military build-up and speculation that Russian president Vladimir Putin would attempt such an invasion. The action has resulted in widespread international condemnation of Russia and a host of sanctioned levied against the country.