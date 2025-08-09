– During a recent interview with Off the Ropes, WWE Hall of Famer Kane spoke about his former on-screen rival, former baseball player Pete Rose, expressing his belief that Pete Rose would’ve been a great pro wrestler and Hall of Fame worthy. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kane on Pete Rose: “If Pete Rose hadn’t been a Hall of Fame baseball player, he would’ve been a Hall of Fame professional wrestler as well. The guy just had the personality, he was very self-deprecating, he didn’t care, he didn’t have an ego, he just wanted to put on a good show.”

On the talent of Rose: “Celebrities are hit or miss, you work with some that are great, some not so great, he was one of the very best, he’d just do anything they asked and it was all about putting on a good show and ultimately that’s what we do. So, I have mad respect for him and his showmanship behind the scene.”

Pete Rose was inducted into the Celebrity Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame in the Class of 2004. He passed away in September 2024 at 83 years old.