wrestling / News
Kane Returning to Smackdown This Week, Another Match Set
January 15, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has announced a new match and the return of the Big Red Machine himself, Kane, for this week’s Smackdown. WWE announced on Tuesday that Kane will return to the show, which takes place in Greensboro, North Carolina while Lacey Evans will face Sasha Banks. The announcement reads:
Former WWE Champion and current Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, Kane makes his return to SmackDown this Friday for a special appearance.
The Big Red Machine has competed in more Royal Rumble matches and has more eliminations than any Superstar in WWE history, and with the match on the horizon, could Kane be ready to make history once again?
Already announced for Smackdown was Robert Roode vs. Roman Reigns in a Tables Match and John Morrison vs. Big E.
More Trending Stories
- Identity of Woman At Ringside Who Lana Took Drink From On RAW Last Night
- Oney Lorcan Believes It’s His Fault Sofia Vergara Never Attended Another PWG Event
- Eric Bischoff Discusses WCW Nearly Airing NBC Special Head-to-Head Against WWE St. Valentine’s Day Massacre in 1999 With Planned Dennis Rodman & Carmen Electra Divorce Angle
- Paige Comments On Triple H Joke About Her Having Kids She Doesn’t Know About, WWE Talent Responds