wrestling / News

Kane Tweets Photo of His Physique, Credits DDP Yoga

May 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Daniel Bryan Kane - and Elias Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Hall of Famer and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, aka former WWE Superstar Kane, shared a photo via Twitter showing the progress on his physique, crediting DDP Yoga and a low-carb diet. Kane wrote, “Thanks to @DDPYoga and low carbs for making 55 look (and feel) this good!” Congrats to Kane on his progress. You can check out his tweet below.

Kane was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year as part of the Class of 2021 inductees.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

DDP, Glenn Jacobs, Kane, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading