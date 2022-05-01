Kane Tweets Photo of His Physique, Credits DDP Yoga

– WWE Hall of Famer and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, aka former WWE Superstar Kane, shared a photo via Twitter showing the progress on his physique, crediting DDP Yoga and a low-carb diet. Kane wrote, “Thanks to @DDPYoga and low carbs for making 55 look (and feel) this good!” Congrats to Kane on his progress. You can check out his tweet below.

Kane was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year as part of the Class of 2021 inductees.