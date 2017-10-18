Kane’s Return Reportedly a Short-Term Thing

– Kane made his return to WWE on Monday’s Raw, attacking Roman Reigns and join in Miz’s team at TLC to battle The Shield. According to PWinsider.com (via sportskeeda.com), Kane’s return is only a short-term thing. It has been in the works for a few months, but the plan is for him to only be around for a month (the TLC PPV and approximately three weeks after that). At this time, he isn’t scheduled to be around for the Survivor Series PPV.