Kanye West Attends Pro Wrestling NOAH Event

September 30, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy Kanye West Image Credit: Netflix

Pro Wrestling NOAH had a surprising guest at their latest event Sunny Voyage, as Kanye West was in attendance. The show took place at the Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo, Japan. At one point, West dapped up Los Golpeadores (Alpha Wolf & Dragon Bane), Super Crazy, and Daga.

