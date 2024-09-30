wrestling / News
Kanye West Attends Pro Wrestling NOAH Event
September 30, 2024 | Posted by
Pro Wrestling NOAH had a surprising guest at their latest event Sunny Voyage, as Kanye West was in attendance. The show took place at the Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo, Japan. At one point, West dapped up Los Golpeadores (Alpha Wolf & Dragon Bane), Super Crazy, and Daga.
Los Golpeadores, Super Crazy & Daga dapping up Kanye wow, this is literally for me #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/5x5AhrgKFM
— s e t h (@futurafreesky) September 30, 2024
