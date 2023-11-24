Karen Jarrett Says She Loves The AEW Women’s Locker Room

Karen Jarrett says that she enjoys being part of the women’s locker room in AEW. Jarrett recently appeared on AEW Unrestricted and talked about being backstage among the women in the company, noting that there’s a lot of trash talked online about what the culture is like backstage but she believes it’s a family-like environment.

“As much s**t that is talked online about our locker room, I f’n love our locker room,” she said (per Fightful). “I love the ladies in AEW and I look forward to walking into that locker room. We’re a little family. There’s always that one family member, that you’re like [sigh], but I pretty much love everybody. Just kidding, just kidding [laughs].”