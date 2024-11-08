Karl Anderson Gives Injury Update, Will Be Out Six To Nine Months

Karl Anderson has given an update on his injury status, noting that he will be out of action for six to nine months. As noted, the WWE star posted to social media earlier this week noting that he had undergone surgery and said “See you after WrestleMania.” Anderson gave an update on Talk N Shop and noted that he underwent the surgery for a torn rotator cuff tendon and a partially torn labrum, noting the six to nine month timeframe for a return.

“It happened two months ago,” Anderson said (per Fightful). “I felt something in a match, and didn’t think anything of it because that’s what we do. The next week, something else happened in a match again. ‘That hurt a little worse,’ but still thought nothing of it because that’s how we’ve always rolled. We had three or four more matches, and each other, progressively, I realized, ‘This thing hurts.'”

Anderson added, “I wasn’t able to sleep at night because it was aching and throbbing. ‘Let me tell somebody.’ I talked to the WWE doctors who handled it right away and they immediately scheduled me for an anthrogram. They immediately saw it was a torn rotator cuff tendon and a partially torn labrum.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Anderson for a quick and full recovery.