Karl Anderson Undergoes Surgery, Says ‘See You After WrestleMania’

Karl Anderson has undergone surgery, suggesting that he will be out of action until after WrestleMania. The WWE star posted to his Instagram account with a photo of himself in the hospital and his arm in a sling. He wrote:

“Thanks to Dr. Dugas in Birmingham, Alabama for fixing me See you after #WrestleMania #WWE #wweraw Details on this weeks #TalkNShop dropping Thursday am.

Link in bio @talknshoppodcast Monday Night Raw tonight! @wwe”