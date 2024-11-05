wrestling / News

Karl Anderson Undergoes Surgery, Says ‘See You After WrestleMania’

November 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The OC Karl Anderson Luke Gallows WWE NXT 2.20.24 Image Credit: WWE

Karl Anderson has undergone surgery, suggesting that he will be out of action until after WrestleMania. The WWE star posted to his Instagram account with a photo of himself in the hospital and his arm in a sling. He wrote:

“Thanks to Dr. Dugas in Birmingham, Alabama for fixing me

See you after #WrestleMania #WWE #wweraw

Details on this weeks #TalkNShop dropping Thursday am.
Link in bio @talknshoppodcast

Monday Night Raw tonight! @wwe”

