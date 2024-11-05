wrestling / News
Karl Anderson Undergoes Surgery, Says ‘See You After WrestleMania’
November 4, 2024 | Posted by
Karl Anderson has undergone surgery, suggesting that he will be out of action until after WrestleMania. The WWE star posted to his Instagram account with a photo of himself in the hospital and his arm in a sling. He wrote:
“Thanks to Dr. Dugas in Birmingham, Alabama for fixing me
See you after #WrestleMania #WWE #wweraw
Details on this weeks #TalkNShop dropping Thursday am.
Link in bio @talknshoppodcast
Monday Night Raw tonight! @wwe”
More Trending Stories
- Ted DiBiase Calls Kevin Nash’s WCW Skit Mocking Arn Anderson’s Retirement ‘Disgusting’
- Rob Van Dam On How Certain Moves Have Lost Their Shine In Today’s Wrestling
- Jim Ross Recalls Being the Scapegoat in Jeff Jarrett Contract Situation in 1999
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Vince McMahon’s Plans To Launch a New Company