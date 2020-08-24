Karrion Kross Doesn’t Expect To Be Out Long After NXT Takeover Injury, Talks Finishing The Match

Karrion Kross discussed the injury he suffered during his match with Keith Lee at NXT Takover XXX in a new interview with ESPN. As previously reported, Kross suffered a separated shoulder in the match, which saw him defeat Keith Lee to win the NXT Championship. You can see highlights from the interview below:

On the injury taking place as Lee hit him with a clothesline: “It felt like a choir of demons screaming inside my shoulder in unison.”

On how severe the injury is: “I will get the professional, educated opinion on what the severity of it is [via an MRI on Monday. But it’s definitely separated. I won’t beat around the bush about that. As the saying goes, it’s not ballet. I feel mixed emotions right now. The whole situation is very bittersweet. I think from a natural place, I’m always a very motivated individual. I’m a solution-based thinker, rather than a pity-based thinker.”

On if he expects to be out for a significant period of time: “From my point of view, no. [Due to] how I feel and what I’ve heard, I don’t know. I’m very intuitive with my body. And the range of emotion that I have right now, while it’s not what I would like it to be, for me personally, it would indicate to me that I’m going to get be able to get through this without any sort of extreme measures, so to speak. In my opinion, today.”

On his immediate reaction to the injury and finishing out the match: “Whatever is going on with my shoulder is not as important to me as proving right now to every single person that I work with, every single person that’s taken time or equity out of their careers to elevate me, that I’m worth a s**t. And I’m gonna finish this strong, no matter how severe this is. This is the time where people see who you really are. Because nobody could do anything for you right now. You have to stand up on your own two feet and show your worth. There are times in life where something happens and now it’s time to prove all of those things that you said. That was my calling [Saturday] night. That moment for me was [Saturday] night. It didn’t happen at a time where it was convenient. It happened in literally the most important match of my career on probably the most important day of my life occupationally.”