Karrion Kross Says He Hasn’t Reached His Full Potential In WWE Run Yet

Karrion Kross doesn’t think he’s capped out where he can go in WWE as of yet, and has some high hopes for what he can do once he does. Kross recently spoke with Superstar Crossover with Josh Martinez and during the interview he talked about why he’s not yet satisfied with what he’s accomplished since returning to WWE. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On not having reached his potential yet: “This is probably unhealthy, and I shouldn’t say it, but I’m just gonna say it. I actually get really pissed, because it’s not enough. It’s not enough. I haven’t reached my full potential yet and people haven’t seen my best work yet. I know what I can do, and at this level, you need to be afforded certain types of opportunities, which is difficult with a big roster and only two hours of the program.

“And I know that once I am afforded that particular shot — because I’ve been afforded a lot, let’s not get it twisted — once I am afforded that particularly shot to demonstrate what I can really do, what I’ve done where people on a major scale haven’t seen it? People are gonna be blown away. And I’m gonna fight for that every single week, to get closer and closer to that shot. And I’m being straight with you, I’m being very real.”

On what to expect of him: “I think you’re gonna be able to expect compelling storytelling. If I am granted and allotted the time to romance the audience and ‘Shakespeare’ them into what it is that I am very good at doing, which is laying down the foundations of eliciting an emotional response to get people interested in what we’re doing? You’re gonna see some great storytelling. And one of my jobs that I have kind of given to myself is to help fans see different layers of people that maybe they haven’t seen before that I’m gonna be working with. I like to put people in different situations and circumstances that perhaps they hadn’t been in prior to working with me. So that’s what they’re gonna get.”