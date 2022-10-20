Karrion Kross On His Reaction To People Thinking White Rabbit Teases Were About Him

Karrion Kross was the target of a lot of speculation when the White Rabbit teases were about him, to the point that he couldn’t convince people it wasn’t. Speculation was rife that Kross was the White Rabbit tease as that was his name in Lucha Underground, and Kross talked about the situation in an interview with Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his reaction to speculation that the White Rabbit teases were about him: “The first time they played ‘Feed Your Head’ and all that, I had a couple of people on SmackDown turn over and look at me. I was like, ‘Hey, don’t look at me. I have nothing to do with that.’ Some people who have known me for a long time, they knew that used to be the theme music in Lucha Underground and the White Rabbit, the hourglass, they thought, ‘Is that you or is that Bray Wyatt?’ I said, ‘It’s not me, I have no idea who that is.’ As weeks went by, people in my family and personal friends called me saying, ‘Stop working us, you always work us, you never tell us. Just for once, tell us that it’s you.’ ‘I swear to God. I’m not working you. This has nothing to do with me.’ ‘You’re lying! That’s you.’ Some people were very positive that this was some big elaborate scheme of mine.

“For once, it was not. I was hoping it was Bray Wyatt the entire time and sure enough, all of us got, in the end, what we wanted and it was him. It was a cool thing. I was flattered that people thought it was me. To be remembered for some of my earlier work is always really cool. It was a funny period for me personally. It was fun to watch it play out.”

On if he’d be up for being part of the Wyatt 6: “If the fans really want that, it would be something I would completely consider. We’ll have to see how things play out.”