Karrion Kross Reflects On Working With Wyatt Sicks, Says It Wasn’t Difficult At All

Karrion Kross looked back on his feud with the Wyatt Sicks and said that it was a very fun experience for him. Kross appeared on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez and spoke about his time with the group; you can check out the highlights below (per Fightful):

On if it was difficult working with the Wyatt Sicks: “For me, it wasn’t difficult at all. I had a blast with it. It was really, really fun. I had a ton of ideas that I put on the table that I was hoping we could get to. Maybe there’s still time in the future to circle back and get to them, but it was a lot of fun. I think there’s still a lot of mileage to be explored there. I had tons of ideas with Windham that we wanted to do that I think I can translate for them, which would be complimentary towards their story arc as well. I remember one story that Windham and a fellow named Nick Manfredini, he was an incredible writer with WWE. They were writing for me, and they ran it by me to see if I would like it.

“At one point, they wrote this thing where I was in a church queue, and it seemed like I was confessing to someone behind the other side of the door, like how you see in horror movies and stuff like that, and you couldn’t see my face, and there was a monologue, and I don’t want to say what the monologue was, because maybe there’s a way to get to it. Maybe there’s a place for it. But by the end of it, I leaned forward. Windham and Nick wanted me to have the Fiend mask on, and there was an idea out there that they were coming up with where Windham would have to overcome, or Bray Wyatt would have to overcome that side of him that he didn’t really want to get near, so that was that was a really cool concept. I thought maybe we could revisit and and reformat Jason Baker, who’s an amazing Hollywood FX artist. He did a lot of Bray’s masks. They were talking about maybe potentially giving me like a symbiote of The Fiend on my shoulder and up my arm.”

On the group being so collaborative: “Dude, it was, and I’m just sitting there and I’m reading this and I was like so honored that they’re being so collaborative to let me be a part of these incredible ideas that they captivated people all over the world with that they still go back and watch. Then there was new fresh stuff I came up with too that would be very emotionally engaging. I’ll put it that way. We can still go back down that road very, very easily. The way I’ve always thought about anything I would do with the Wyatt Sicks at this point is to be the villain that Windham would want me to be for them. They need a strong opposition. It’s cool to have them run people over and take people out and show dominance. But at some point, even like Superman, he’s got to hit that kryptonite at some point. Then the story becomes really interesting. If Superman is invincible and he runs through everybody, you kind of check out after a while, right? So, if we revisit that, that’s what I want to do for them. I want to be the villain they deserve.”