Karrion Kross On Why Ricochet is WWE’s Most Underrated Star

Karrion Kross is a big believer in Ricochet, naming the Smackdown star as WWE’s most underrated guy. Kross appeared on Superstar Crossover with Josh Martinez and talked about Ricochet, noting that he can do it all.

“I hope people don’t take this the wrong way, but I think Ricochet is most underrated,” Kross said (per Fightful). “The reason is because that is a guy you can put in the ring completely, like on a cold match with no story, and he will be able to get reactions out of any audience that he is working in front of.”

He continued, “There are certain people that lean more towards storytelling, and there’s certain people that lean more towards highspots. It just depends on what audience you’re working in front of. Some audiences prefer more storytelling, and then other audiences are showing up for the highspots. They want to see hybrid Lucha Libre, which is wonderful. We have a very diverse audience, and each city is different, but I’m telling you, man, if you put Ricochet in the ring with anybody, I mean, they’re gonna get their money’s worth. With all due respect to everybody on the roster, everyone gives 110%. I just think that he hits different.”