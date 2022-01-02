Katsuyori Shibata on Modern Wrestling Moving Away From the Fundamentals

– Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso recently spoke to NJPW wrestler Katsuyori Shibata ahead of his match at Wrestle Kingdom 16 later this week. Shibata will be making a miraculous return to the ring for the matchup. It will be Shibata’s first match in five years. Below are some highlights.

Katsuyori Shibata on today’s wrestling missing a lot of fundamentals: “I think a lot of today’s wrestlers are very focused on big, flashy moves, and modern wrestling has gotten away from the fundamentals. Those fundamentals and that base are what is most important to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and that is what I am constantly looking to further.”

Shibata on NJPW’s LA Dojo: “If I had not been injured, the L.A. Dojo would not have come about. I was not able to have a match, but I was wrestling in spirit with all the L.A. Dojo boys. That kept me strong, and it will bring new opportunities for so many who love New Japan Pro-Wrestling. So a lot of good has come from this.”